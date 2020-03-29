AQR Capital Management LLC Has $11.15 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 76.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,211 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,501,067 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Halliburton worth $11,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,789,764 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $239,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765,964 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 31,566,930 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $772,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Halliburton by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,877,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,049,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,817 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,202,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $60,373,000 after purchasing an additional 925,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,260,682 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $30,849,000 after purchasing an additional 724,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.26.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber bought 155,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

