AQR Capital Management LLC Has $11.27 Million Holdings in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,147 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.35% of K12 worth $11,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in K12 by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,859,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,842,000 after purchasing an additional 98,245 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in K12 by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,564,000 after purchasing an additional 23,822 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in K12 by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 730,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,867,000 after purchasing an additional 23,380 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in K12 by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 664,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in K12 by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,451 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRN. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

In other news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $181,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,768.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LRN stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $685.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of -0.11. K12 Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $37.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.88.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. K12 had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $257.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. K12’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that K12 Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

