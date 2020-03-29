AQR Capital Management LLC Has $12.62 Million Stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 90,529 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Amedisys worth $12,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMED. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Amedisys by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $166.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.89. Amedisys Inc has a twelve month low of $106.65 and a twelve month high of $202.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teresa L. Kline bought 1,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.63 per share, for a total transaction of $142,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $253,881.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $41,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,928.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $635,950 and sold 23,129 shares valued at $4,439,923. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

