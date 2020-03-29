AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 247.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 72,317 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of AptarGroup worth $11,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATR. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 12,962.5% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Shares of ATR opened at $94.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.51. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $126.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.75.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other AptarGroup news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,216,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,830.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $256,614.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of AptarGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.43.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.