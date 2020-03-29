AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,872 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.45% of American Public Education worth $10,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 8.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in American Public Education by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 149,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 22,150 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in American Public Education during the third quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in American Public Education by 213.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Public Education alerts:

APEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on American Public Education from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.62 million, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $34.97.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. American Public Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.