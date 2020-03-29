AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,006,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162,592 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of BGC Partners worth $11,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $520,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,957,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,769,000 after purchasing an additional 72,579 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 650.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 191,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 165,874 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 299.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 278,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 208,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BGCP. BidaskClub cut BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James cut BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $2.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.39. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $487.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.00 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 91.80%.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

