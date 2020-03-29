AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,359 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Progress Software worth $10,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3,735.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 413,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,201,000 after buying an additional 403,196 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,832,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,141,000 after buying an additional 277,406 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after buying an additional 125,212 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 861.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 106,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 99,945 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 0.89. Progress Software Corp has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $52.50.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 35.35% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.82%.

Progress Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Progress Software from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progress Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other Progress Software news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 12,209 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $565,887.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,687.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 708 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $33,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,417 shares of company stock worth $936,696 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

