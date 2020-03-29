AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,619 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,028 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $10,705,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 202,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $54,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Netflix by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,403,160,000 after purchasing an additional 218,262 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Netflix by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $79,422,333 over the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. UBS Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.58.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $357.12 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $393.52. The company has a market capitalization of $159.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $361.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

