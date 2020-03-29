AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,638 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $11,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBSS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 86,188 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 191,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 41,324 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 253.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 32,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1,097.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 28,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $75.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.21 and a 200 day moving average of $89.83. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.35 and a 1 year high of $107.86.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $246.42 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 5.89%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

