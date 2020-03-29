AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,523,877 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Marathon Oil worth $12,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman acquired 27,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman acquired 56,600 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $202,628.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,895.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.47. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

