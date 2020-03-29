AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 579,066 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Franklin Resources worth $13,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 729.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEN opened at $17.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

