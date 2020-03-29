AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 108,794 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108,794 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Steelcase worth $12,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Steelcase in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Steelcase by 457.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Steelcase by 464.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Steelcase by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

NYSE:SCS opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average is $17.79. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $23.02.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $946.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.80 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.67%.

SCS has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti reduced their price target on Steelcase from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 43,305 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $847,911.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,292.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 28,671 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $567,112.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,762.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,976 shares of company stock worth $2,415,024. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.