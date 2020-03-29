AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 14,541 Shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,541 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Essent Group worth $11,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Essent Group by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,057 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,366,000 after acquiring an additional 28,736 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 98,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 327,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,457,000 after acquiring an additional 127,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $388,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,570.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,554.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $457,125. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Essent Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. MKM Partners upgraded Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $29.90 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $55.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.06. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 64.05%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

