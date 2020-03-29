AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 14,969 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,969 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Roku worth $10,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 1,110.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROKU. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $87.45 on Friday. Roku Inc has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $176.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.17 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.55 and a 200-day moving average of $127.75.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.43 million. On average, analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.25, for a total value of $3,406,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $1,338,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,914,075.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,322 shares of company stock valued at $28,412,660 in the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.