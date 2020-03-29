AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 15,024 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,792 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 15,024 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in FedEx by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $761,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,770 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $89,214,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $87,573,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $73,966,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,182 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $178,153,000 after acquiring an additional 388,116 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.91.

FDX stock opened at $120.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.75. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $199.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of -86.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,214,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.