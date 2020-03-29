AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 157,304 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 157,304 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $11,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,966,000 after purchasing an additional 34,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 708,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 516,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,536,000 after acquiring an additional 11,786 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 302.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 479,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,587,000 after acquiring an additional 360,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSM. Robert W. Baird upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.45.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $86.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.90.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.84 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $108,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 29,373 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $2,247,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,478 shares of company stock worth $5,712,323. Corporate insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

