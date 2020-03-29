AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 158,253 Shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 158,253 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of MSA Safety worth $12,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,028,000 after purchasing an additional 46,440 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 28,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,056,000 after purchasing an additional 31,719 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSA Safety presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

NYSE MSA opened at $95.98 on Friday. MSA Safety Inc has a 52-week low of $83.57 and a 52-week high of $142.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.06.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.08). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $375.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

In related news, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $817,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,109. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 46,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total transaction of $6,013,780.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 77,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,098,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,144 shares of company stock valued at $7,640,110 in the last 90 days. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

