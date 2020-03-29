AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 22,006 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,006 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $10,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AJG. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,849,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,769,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter worth $286,103,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,888,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,060,000 after purchasing an additional 684,715 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,544,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,127,000 after purchasing an additional 14,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,174,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,863,000 after purchasing an additional 52,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

NYSE AJG opened at $80.17 on Friday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $109.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,855.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AJG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.89.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.