AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 233,966 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 233,966 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $10,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $61.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $30.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average is $45.07. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $51.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.