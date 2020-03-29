AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 33,479 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,479 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of McGrath RentCorp worth $9,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 306,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,449,000 after buying an additional 157,053 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,556,000 after buying an additional 41,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGRC opened at $51.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.68. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $147.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

