AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 470,566 Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 470,566 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Avis Budget Group worth $12,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,338,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 237,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 114,762 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,503,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 41,084 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,147,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.31. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 60.29% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAR. Consumer Edge lowered Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

In related news, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $1,063,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,980 shares in the company, valued at $509,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director F Robert Salerno bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $275,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,761.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

