AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 73,090 Shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,090 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of Argo Group worth $10,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Argo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Argo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Argo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Argo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000.

In other Argo Group news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $175,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at $151,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss acquired 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.30 per share, with a total value of $48,934.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at $229,556.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of Argo Group stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.77. Argo Group has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $78.57.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15). The company had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.97 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Argo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Argo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.53.

Argo Group Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

