AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 9,809 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,809 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Domino’s Pizza worth $11,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $338.74 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $381.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.27 and its 200-day moving average is $285.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.26.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $10,837,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $7,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,766 shares in the company, valued at $13,684,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,863 shares of company stock worth $22,670,723 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $388.00 to $364.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Argus upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.64.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.