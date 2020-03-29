Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,786 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Aqua America worth $10,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTR. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of Aqua America by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 215,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 32,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aqua America by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Aqua America alerts:

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aqua America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:WTR opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.19. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. Aqua America Inc has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $52.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.