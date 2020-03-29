Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.67.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Arch Coal in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Arch Coal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Arch Coal from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Get Arch Coal alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 577.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 90,437 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 294,975 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,162,000 after acquiring an additional 84,070 shares during the period.

NYSE ARCH opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $468.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. Arch Coal has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $101.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.51.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $549.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.30 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arch Coal will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.