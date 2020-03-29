Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,431,400 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the February 27th total of 2,620,000 shares. Currently, 16.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 403,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

ARCH stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. Arch Coal has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $101.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $468.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.51.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Arch Coal had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $549.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Coal will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Coal by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Arch Coal by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 25,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 15,128 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Coal by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Coal by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 37,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Arch Coal by 2,487.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 327,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,489,000 after acquiring an additional 314,757 shares during the last quarter.

ARCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Arch Coal from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Arch Coal in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

