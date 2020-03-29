Argentum (ARG) Market Capitalization Achieves $2,062.00

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Argentum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Argentum has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar. Argentum has a market capitalization of $2,062.00 and $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Profile

Argentum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io. Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Argentum

Argentum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argentum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

