Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 31,852,200.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 637,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,576,000 after acquiring an additional 637,044 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,360,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,829,000 after acquiring an additional 197,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 231,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,023,000 after acquiring an additional 114,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,411,000 after acquiring an additional 107,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,089 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $184,030.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at $894,633.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.62, for a total transaction of $409,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,214.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,281 shares of company stock valued at $14,287,013 in the last quarter. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ANET opened at $191.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.81. Arista Networks Inc has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $331.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $552.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays cut shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.80.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

