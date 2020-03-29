Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Aristocrat Leisure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of ARLUF stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.05. Aristocrat Leisure has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $25.25.

About Aristocrat Leisure

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and digital social games, as well as Web and mobile gaming services.

