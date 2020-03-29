Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,856 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of Arrow Electronics worth $10,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 244.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 36,636 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 310,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,134,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth about $336,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 340.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 134,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after acquiring an additional 104,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth about $2,143,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $72.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

Shares of NYSE ARW traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.23. 772,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $86.62.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

