Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APAM traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.84. The company had a trading volume of 394,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,979. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.63.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 180.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.45%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.87%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.02 per share, with a total value of $1,051,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,483.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

