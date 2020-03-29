Asch Market Cap Hits $3.87 Million (XAS)

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Asch coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, OKEx, Bit-Z and Kucoin. During the last week, Asch has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Asch has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.15 or 0.02541255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00193191 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00045570 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000647 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00034357 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Asch Coin Profile

Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. The official message board for Asch is bbs.asch.io. Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global. The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Asch is www.asch.io.

Asch Coin Trading

Asch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, OKEx, CoinEgg and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Asch using one of the exchanges listed above.

