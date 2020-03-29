Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.82. Ashland Global reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Ashland Global from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

In related news, CEO Guillermo Novo acquired 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.96 per share, with a total value of $1,018,584.00. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth about $37,927,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth about $19,936,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,710,000 after buying an additional 24,157 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth about $58,724,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

