AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,172,400 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the February 27th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on AssetMark Financial from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

NYSE AMK opened at $20.38 on Friday. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.86.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $111.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 4,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $124,564.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 384,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,943,444.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 6,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $139,359.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,149,501.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,267 shares of company stock worth $2,908,634 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 457.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.