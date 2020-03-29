Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 349,600 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the February 27th total of 294,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In related news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $27,165.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,567.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $83,425. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 96,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 198,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 91,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 581,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 53,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 78.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 28,876 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $258.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.90. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $20.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.43 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 42.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

