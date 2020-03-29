Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.18.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Atlassian from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $142.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.94, a PEG ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 1.11. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $100.25 and a fifty-two week high of $156.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.65 and a 200 day moving average of $130.43.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

