AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 557,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,339 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 2.6% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $21,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. LMR Partners LLP increased its position in AT&T by 294.4% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 103,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 77,536 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 16,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $1,493,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $567,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE T traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $29.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,366,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,287,856. The firm has a market cap of $219.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.47. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

