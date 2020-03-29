Augur Market Cap Hits $108.51 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 29th. In the last week, Augur has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One Augur token can currently be purchased for about $9.86 or 0.00159861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay, Bithumb, Ethfinex and HitBTC. Augur has a total market cap of $108.51 million and approximately $30.53 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.42 or 0.02518774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00193031 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00044129 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00034128 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Augur

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net.

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, Mercatox, Koinex, GOPAX, LATOKEN, Bithumb, Cryptopia, Zebpay, Binance, BX Thailand, Crex24, Gatecoin, Liqui, AirSwap, DragonEX, Poloniex, Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX, Kraken, Ethfinex, Livecoin, ChaoEX, HitBTC, ABCC, BitBay, CoinTiger, Cobinhood, Gate.io and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

