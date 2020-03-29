Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,971 shares during the period. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 2.1% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,255,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 16,429.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,595,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,848,000 after buying an additional 3,573,880 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,520,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,327,000. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AUPH stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,271. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $21.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70.

AUPH has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.16.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

