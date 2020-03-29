Autonio One Day Volume Reaches $8,761.00 (NIO)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded 61.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Autonio token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, Exrates and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Autonio has traded up 175.3% against the dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $359,819.35 and approximately $8,761.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.42 or 0.02518774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00193031 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00044129 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00034128 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Autonio Token Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. The official website for Autonio is auton.io. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio.

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Ethfinex, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

