AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of AutoZone worth $82,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,333,210,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in AutoZone by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,610,000 after purchasing an additional 83,222 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in AutoZone by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 161,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,612,000 after purchasing an additional 63,946 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in AutoZone by 8.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,559,000 after purchasing an additional 34,467 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in AutoZone by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,805,000 after purchasing an additional 34,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other AutoZone news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,810. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $851.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $997.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,109.45. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,274.41. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZO. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,415.00 price target (up previously from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,175.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,232.29.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.