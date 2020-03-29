Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.87.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 60.29%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $1,063,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director F Robert Salerno acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $275,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,717 shares in the company, valued at $615,761.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,428,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,553 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,237,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,369,000 after acquiring an additional 20,017 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,375,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 41,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,223,000 after acquiring an additional 23,543 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.