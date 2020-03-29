Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Avista alerts:

In other Avista news, VP James M. Kensok sold 1,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at $522,884.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,008,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 192,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,713,060.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,270. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,713,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,433,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,923,000 after purchasing an additional 674,830 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,315,000 after purchasing an additional 482,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,934,000 after purchasing an additional 314,231 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,382,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,575,000 after purchasing an additional 261,300 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. Avista has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Avista had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $364.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Avista will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.10%.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.