Axa Boosts Holdings in Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Axa lifted its stake in Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,691 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.40% of Zai Lab worth $9,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 608.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 496.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. 63.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $50.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.81 and a 200-day moving average of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.03. Zai Lab Ltd has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $63.95.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zai Lab Ltd will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Zai Lab from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.