Axa Cuts Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Axa trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,520 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $8,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,141 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $181,690,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after buying an additional 2,304,769 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,319,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,058,000 after buying an additional 2,119,970 shares during the period. Finally, Latash Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WFC. Raymond James cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.07.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $30.28 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

