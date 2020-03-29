Axa Has $11.04 Million Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Axa grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 4,101.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,970 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.09% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $11,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JEC. ValuEngine downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

NYSE:JEC opened at $74.88 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 12-month low of $55.17 and a 12-month high of $98.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.57.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

