Axa Has $8.61 Million Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Axa boosted its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.10% of Service Co. International worth $8,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 552.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $38.73 on Friday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.22.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $850.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In other Service Co. International news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 43,250 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $2,252,892.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,655.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 68,700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $3,540,798.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,754.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 405,672 shares of company stock worth $20,835,403. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SCI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Service Co. International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

