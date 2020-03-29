Axa Increases Stock Holdings in Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB)

Axa grew its position in Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the quarter. Axa owned 0.50% of Principia Biopharma worth $8,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the third quarter worth $7,898,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the third quarter worth $136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Principia Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $1,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Goldstein sold 6,000 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $425,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin Babler sold 15,000 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $952,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Principia Biopharma from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Principia Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

PRNB stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average is $46.21. Principia Biopharma Inc has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $75.65.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). Principia Biopharma had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

