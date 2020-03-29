Axa Purchases Shares of 152,569 Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Axa purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 152,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,504,000. Axa owned approximately 0.43% of Turning Point Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 155.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 281.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after acquiring an additional 276,483 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,085,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,759,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $978,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,301,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,799,625.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 163,792 shares of company stock worth $8,702,188 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

TPTX stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 29.57 and a quick ratio of 29.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.71.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.