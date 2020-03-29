Axa Raises Stock Position in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

Axa grew its holdings in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.24% of Corelogic worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLGX. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Corelogic by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corelogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Corelogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corelogic by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Corelogic by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corelogic alerts:

Shares of CLGX stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.10. Corelogic Inc has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $51.74.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $426.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.73 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 20.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corelogic Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James L. Balas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,116.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $329,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,685,069.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,100 shares of company stock valued at $739,668. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Corelogic in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corelogic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.20.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.